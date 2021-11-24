TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. TDK has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

