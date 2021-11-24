Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 415 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.42. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.15 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.