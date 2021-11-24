Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $14,403,786.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $3,469,748.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,113,539 shares of company stock worth $332,872,426. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.