Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Square by 170.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Square by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $6,917,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $210.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.36 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

