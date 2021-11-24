Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 28,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $636.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 584.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $662.48 and its 200 day moving average is $592.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

