Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,573.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,470.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,434.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $963.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $196.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

