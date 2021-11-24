Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

