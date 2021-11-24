Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $230,747.94 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.03 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

