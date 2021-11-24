Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Short Interest Update

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 827,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

THC opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Truist upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,292 shares of company stock worth $9,634,159. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 136.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $333,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.