TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $36.16 million and approximately $87,977.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.70 or 0.07390663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,191.03 or 0.99367574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,657,566,759 coins and its circulating supply is 41,656,837,650 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars.

