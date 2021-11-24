Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.52 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.85. The stock had a trading volume of 95,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $156.69 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

