TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.13.

TFI International stock opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

