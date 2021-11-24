The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.