The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,269,064 shares of company stock worth $102,207,411. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

