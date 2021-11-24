The Children’s Place, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

PLCE stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $13,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

