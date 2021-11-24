The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 98,425.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Children’s Place by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

PLCE opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

