The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSGX opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

