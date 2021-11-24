The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 27,370,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

GPS opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GAP by 53.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in GAP by 22.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

