The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) to Sell

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Sino Land alerts:

SNLAY opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.