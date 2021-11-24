The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Liberty Braves Group.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
BATRK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,990. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.92.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
