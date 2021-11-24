The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 47,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,990. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.92.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

