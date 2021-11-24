The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Middleby by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,817,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Middleby by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.12.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

