The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 710,678 shares of company stock worth $16,477,091. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Evercore ISI raised Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.