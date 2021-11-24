TheStreet Upgrades EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EVI stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.89. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

