TheStreet Upgrades EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of EVI stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.89. EVI Industries has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
