Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 78.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 404,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 178,078 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 78,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

