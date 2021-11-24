Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

