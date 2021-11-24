Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

