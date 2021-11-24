Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

