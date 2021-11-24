Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $199.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

