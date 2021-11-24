Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $23,237.02 and approximately $214,959.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.59 or 0.00365223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

