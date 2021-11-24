Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,173 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gannett were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 119.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gannett by 223.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $725.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

