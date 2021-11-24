Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.