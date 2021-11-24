Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,054 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

