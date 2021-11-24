Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 205 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Post were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of POST opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.