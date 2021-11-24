Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,290 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

