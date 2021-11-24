Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,715 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $271.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.83. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $222.90 and a twelve month high of $283.89.

