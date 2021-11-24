Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Down 4.7%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 5,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 261,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $507.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 240.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 44.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

