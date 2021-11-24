Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
TITN stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.