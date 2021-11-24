Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

TITN stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

