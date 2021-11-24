Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Tivity Health worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 704,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 141,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.