TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$132.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.99.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.9836503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.14.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

