TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.
Shares of TSE:X opened at C$132.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.99.
TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.9836503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.14.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
