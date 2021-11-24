Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

TPZEF stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

