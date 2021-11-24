Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.04. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TNL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. 292,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

