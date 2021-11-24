Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.33 or 0.07538193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,669.60 or 1.00247212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.