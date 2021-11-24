TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. 8,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,598. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $622,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.