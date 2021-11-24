Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Buys £34,500 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider James McDonald bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($45,074.47).

Shares of TRD opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. Triad Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

