Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Buys £34,500 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider James McDonald bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($45,074.47).

Shares of TRD opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. Triad Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.87 ($2.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

