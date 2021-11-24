Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $67.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several analysts have commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

