Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 3,577,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,051. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

