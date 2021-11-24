Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Triumph Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

