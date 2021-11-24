TrustSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $157.85 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $157.85 million and $10.67 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00247581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 90,312,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

