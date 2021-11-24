Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Stock Price Up 7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.97.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

