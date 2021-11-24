TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock has a market cap of £416.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.87).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

